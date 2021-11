SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – On Thursday night the Springfield Fire Department was called to a car accident at 1033 Sumner Ave.

On November 18th at approximately 9:30 p.m. a vehicle crashed and one person was taken to a local hospital with no serious injuries.

The accident is being investigated by the Springfield Fire and Rescue team. 22News will continue to update this story once more information is made available.