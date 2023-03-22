SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Police Department was called to a car crash on Longhill Street in Springfield.

The car accident happened around 12:00 a.m. on Wednesday, and the car was on the front lawn of the home.

One person was involved in the crash, but there is no word yet on any injuries. According to a neighbor, this is not the first time.

“This is a common occurrence unfortunately for my neighbors and me. Our neighbors have written letters and emails about it. If there was something that they could do to pause the traffic coming down, I mean this street, cars speed on this street all the time. It’s like a speedway all hours of the day. People are rushing into the highway and at night, you know, this sort of thing happens more often. Fortunately tonight the guy was not hurt, but somebody could get worse and that’s what we’re really concerned about,” said Dennis Duquette in Springfield.

