SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire Department answered a motor-vehicle crash call at the scene of 1000 Parker Street Monday.

The crash consisted of a pole and a car. The driver escaped the vehicle by the time help arrived and is at a local hospital with non-threatening injuries.

Avoid the area of Gardens Dr. and Sunrise Ter. because traffic is now blocked. Eversource and Springfield Police Department are working on the site of the crash.