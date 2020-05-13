Breaking News
Car crashed into Domino’s Pizza in Springfield

Hampden County

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed through the front of a pizzeria in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Images taken by the Springfield Fire Department showed a Subaru Impreza with Wyoming license plates smashed through the front of the Domino’s Pizza location at 905 Sumner Avenue.

According to Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte, no one was trapped inside the vehicle after the crash.

