Car crashed into front of Chicopee business

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A driver crashed into the font of a business in the Aldenville section of Chicopee early Friday morning.

Our 22News crew shot video of a car up on the curb in front of Baystate Rug and Flooring on Grattan Street. The pillars in front of the store’s front door had been knocked out, and the glass front door had been smashed.

22News called Chicopee police, but they were unable to tell us whether any arrests had been made, or whether there were any injuries in the crash.

A portion of Grattan Street was blocked-off following the crash, but it has since re-opened.