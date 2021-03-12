Car crashed into garage in Springfield, police investigating

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a garage Thursday night on the corner of Cunningham and Springfield Streets.

Our 22News crew saw the car smashed through a brick wall causing significant damage to the garage of a house just before midnight.

The Springfield Fire Department tweeted about the crash at 177 Springfield Street around 12:14 a.m.

Springfield Police Capt. David Kane told 22News the Springfield Police Traffic Bureau’s accident team has been called in to look into the cause of the crash.

Additional details including information on injuries were not immediately available, but Kane said more information is expected to be released later Friday morning.