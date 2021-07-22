Car crashed into hydrant, causing flooding in East Longmeadow

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Portions of Pease Road in East Longmeadow are closed Thursday morning as crews work to clean up from a car crash that broke a fire hydrant late Wednesday night.

According to East Longmeadow Police Sergeant James Gagnon, a car crashed into a hydrant in the area at around 10:20 P.M., causing water to flood the street. No injuries were reported as a result, and no information is available on what led to the crash.

As a result, Pease Road is closed from Lee Street to Prospect Street (Route 186). Police are asking people to take an alternate route around the closure.

