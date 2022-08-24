WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Drivers are being detoured off a section of Route 20 in West Springfield during the morning commute, due to a crash.

Our 22News crew could see that a car crashed into a utility pole near the corner of Westfield St. (Route 20) and Van Horn Street. Eastbound traffic is being detoured off Westfield Street in the area, while westbound traffic is getting by.

There is no information from West Springfield police at this time on the cause of the crash, or injuries. 22News will provide updates as they become available.