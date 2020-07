AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews are working to remove a vehicle that crashed into a Stop & Shop in Agawam.

Our 22News crew saw the rear end of a car near the building’s exit door. Damage of the door was visible. A person was also seen being loaded into an ambulance.

Police tape was placed around the car and investigators are looking into the cause of the crash.

There is no information yet on the extent of any injuries. 22News has contacted the Agawam Police Department and is waiting to hear back.