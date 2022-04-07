SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a street light and a building Thursday morning next to the rotary on Springfield Street.

When our 22News crew arrived at the incident, they could see several police vehicles and an ambulance on Hamburg Street. A car was seen damaged on the corner of Hamburg Street and Rimmon Avenue. A street light, a fire hydrant and the business Russ’s Breakfast were damaged from the crash.

The business’ front door was the only visible damaged part of the building. The window had been broken from the crash.

Several police officers were seen at the accident. It is unknown at this time if the driver was injured or if they are facing any charges for the accident.

22News has contacted Springfield and Chicopee police about the accident but have not heard back yet. This article will be updated as soon as more information is available.