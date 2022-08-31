SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person was taken away in an ambulance, following a single-car crash in Springfield’s Sixteen Acres neighborhood late Tuesday night.

The crash happened near 2390 Wilbraham Road, just before midnight.

22News crews in the area saw one car lodged between two trees, with significant damage to the front end. Emergency crews had to remove someone from a car, and that person was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

According to Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte, that person is expected to recover from their injuries.