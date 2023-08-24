HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A portion of Homestead Avenue in Holyoke is closed after a car crashed into a pole at the corner of Homestead and Kane Road in Holyoke.

When our 22News crew arrived just before midnight and could see the car with a mangled front end and the pole in the street.

Holyoke Gas and Electric emergency crews were working and an electrician there told 22News they expected to be working through the night and the road would be closed until they were finished.

Holyoke Fire Department

No word yet on the condition of the driver or what may have caused the accident.