CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a building at the Gulf gas station on McKinstry Ave. in Chicopee Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in the area of 707 McKinstry Ave just before 3:00 a.m. Wednesday morning. The car crashed into the window of the convenience store. No word yet from officials about any injuries or what caused the crash.

22News will continue to update this story as soon as we get any new information.