CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into retired State Representative Joe Wagner’s home in the Aldenville neighborhood of Chicopee Tuesday morning.

A photo shared to 22News shows a vehicle that had crashed into the side of a garage that is connected to the home at the intersection of Edward Street and Arcade Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police Spokesperson Travis Odiorne confirmed with 22News that there was a crash but no other information was available at this time.

Retired State Representative Joe Wagner talked to 22News Tuesday morning, confirming that no one was inside the home at the time of the crash.

