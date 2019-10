CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP)- Chicopee democrats gathered at the Munich Haus banquet Hall Sunday for breakfast, while honoring several local members of the political party.

This year, U.S. Senator Ed Markey was the breakfast's guest speaker. Markey talked about the "Green New Deal" and the importance of upgrading infrastructure. He said he has Western Massachusetts' best interest in Washington.

"Whether it be the Green New Deal, income inequality, the need for East-West Rail, I'm out here fighting and the response I'm getting is just tremendous in terms of support for my campaign," said Markey.