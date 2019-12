SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters responded to a car versus building crash in Springfield Sunday afternoon.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews were called to 204 Lyman Street after a car crashed into a building.

When they arrived, firefighters discovered a Honda had partially crashed through a garage door of a home.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to the hospital. Injuries are unknown at this time.

Springfield Fire is looking into the cause of the crash.