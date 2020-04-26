1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Massachusetts: 2,899 deaths, 54,938 COVID-19 cases total Holyoke Soldiers’ Home deaths rise to 76; 66 COVID-19 positive
Closings and Delays
There are currently 2 active closings. Click for more details.

Car crashes into home in Springfield

Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Courtesy of 22News viewer

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house in Springfield is damaged after a car crashed into it Sunday afternoon.

A 22News viewer sent us a picture of a car smashed into a home located at 62 Middlesex Street in Springfield. The damaged car can be seen sitting on top of what appears to be a fallen tree, as well damage to the front porch of the house.

The Springfield Fire Department is on scene looking into what led up to the crash. No official word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

Donate Today