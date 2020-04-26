Car crashes into home in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A house in Springfield is damaged after a car crashed into it Sunday afternoon.

A 22News viewer sent us a picture of a car smashed into a home located at 62 Middlesex Street in Springfield. The damaged car can be seen sitting on top of what appears to be a fallen tree, as well damage to the front porch of the house.

The Springfield Fire Department is on scene looking into what led up to the crash. No official word on any injuries.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update as soon as more information becomes available.