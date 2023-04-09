SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — A car crashed into the front of a home on Worthington Street in Springfield on Sunday evening.

When the 22News crews arrived, they could see the car had rammed into the home’s chain link fence and front stairs.

A short time later, a tow truck arrived to remove the car. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the people in the in car suffered minor injuries, but no one needed to be taken to the hospital.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Springfield Police Department.