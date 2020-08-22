Car crashes into home on Granby Road in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a home in Chicopee around 3:00 a.m. Saturday morning.

When a 22News crews got to the house on the corner of Granby Road and Carter Drive, they saw a black sedan crashed into the side of the house. The car missed the guard rail, went through the lawn and into the home leaving a hole in the wall. Police questioned two women at the incident, and emergency services took one of the women for further observation.

Chicopee fire and police responded to the call. At this moment we do not know the condition of the driver or anyone in the home.

22News has contacted Chicopee fire and police but have not heard back yet. 22News will continue to provide you with more information once it becomes available.