Car crashes into home on Page Blvd in Springfield after alleged shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people are recovering after crashing their car into a home on Page Boulevard in Springfield early Monday morning.

Springfield Police Sgt. Mark Jones told 22News, shots were fired at 2049 Page Boulevard, at around 12:30 a.m. Monday.

When police got there, they found a car that had crashed into the front steps of a house. The four people in the car told police they crashed after being shot at.

Officers later found several shell casings in the area.

Two people were taken to the hospital following that crash, but are expected to be okay.

Police are still searching for a suspect.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.