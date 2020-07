CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Police are investigating after a car drove into a house on Harrison Avenue in Chicopee early Monday night.

The Chicopee Police Department have not released details about the crash, but a 22News crew in the area around 7:30 p.m. saw a large black SUV crashed into a house.

One woman was seen being taken away by ambulance. It is unknown if she suffered serious injuries in the crash.









22News will bring you more details when we learn more.