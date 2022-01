SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department were called to a car crash on 43 Harkness Avenue in Springfield on Sunday evening.

The vehicle crashed into a house, and lead to one person being transported to a local hospital with no life threatening injuries.

At this time there is no other information available regarding the cause of the crash.

Courtesy: Springfield Fire Department

