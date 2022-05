LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car crashed into a pole on 1129 East Street in Ludlow Wednesday morning.

According to Ludlow Police Sgt. Stephen Ricardi, the accident took place at around 7:05 a.m. The road was closed for the majority of the day. No injuries were reported, and the driver is expected to be okay.

MAP: East Street in Ludlow

Sgt. Ricardi noted that the driver is not facing any charges for the incident.