SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 24 Breckwood Circle on Sunday after a car crashed into a tree.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, after the car crashed into the tree, it caught on fire. All three of the occupants were able to get out of the car and were sent to a local hospital for their injuries.

The Springfield Police Department is investigating the cause of the accident. 22News will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.