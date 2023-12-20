AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Utility crews worked for hours to repair utility poles damaged in a car crash on North Street in Agawam Tuesday evening.

Our 22News crews could see police and multiple utility crews working on the damaged pole on Tuesday. Traffic was also impacted while repairs were being made.

There is no word on injuries or what may have caused the accident.

