EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A single-vehicle car crash in East Longmeadow left people without power for a few hours Saturday night.

According to East Longmeadow Police Department, a car crashed into a utility pole on Maple Street near the high school and downed wires.

Some homes in the area were without power for a few hours. There are no reported injuries.

