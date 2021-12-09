Car dealership sponsoring toy drive for Square One child learning centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Mercedes-Benz of Springfield is accepting toys to help Square One’s children and families during the holidays.

The toy drive runs through December 19. Toys may be dropped off at the dealership’s location at 295 Burnett Road in Chicopee during business hours.

“Every child deserves to experience the magic of the holiday season,” says Michelle Wirth, Owner of Mercedes-Benz of Springfield. “We are happy to play a small part in making that holiday wish a reality.”

“We are so grateful to our friends at Mercedes-Benz for helping us bring holiday magic to all of our Square One families,” says Kristine Allard, Vice President of Development & Communication0 for Square One. “It’s truly heartwarming to think about the joy that our children will experience as a result of our community’s kindness.”

Square One was originally founded as Springfield Day Nursery in 1883. They currently provides early learning services to over 500 infants, toddlers and school age children each day; and family support services to 1,500 families each year