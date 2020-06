SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Firefighters put out a car fire at 293 Walnut Street in Springfield Friday morning.

Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte told 22News, firefighters were called to Walnut Street around 5 a.m where they found a car fully involved in a fire.

Piemonte didn’t say if anyone was in the car or if anyone was injured. 22News will update this story as soon as more information is available.