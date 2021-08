SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported after a car caught fire on Central Street in Springfield on Monday afternoon.

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Photo: Springfield Fire Department

Springfield Fire officials were responded to 95 Central St. for the car fire and quickly extinguished it. Photos shared by the fire department on Twitter show a car completely damaged after firefighters put it out.

The fire department’s Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating.