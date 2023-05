LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A car has driven off the Mass Pike near the Ludlow – Belchertown exit on Saturday morning.

Our 22News crews are currently at the accident and can see a car that drove into the trees on the side of the Mass Pike a mile before the Ludlow – Belchertown exit going southbound.

22News has reached out to the Massachusetts State Police for more details on the accident. We will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.