Driver taken to hospital after car crashes into Connecticut River in Chicopee

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car that crashed in the Erline Street section of Chicopee went down an embankment and into the Connecticut River Monday night, according to police.

Chicopee Police spokesman Officer Mike Wilk said officers, firefighters, and medical personnel were all called to the end of Erline Street, where the crash occurred around 10:22 p.m.

Officer Wilk said the driver of the vehicle was pulled out by four passersby. The driver was taken to the hospital and was alert and conscious.

Two Chicopee police officers entered the water to make sure no one else was in the vehicle.

The police department’s crash reconstruction team is investigating the crash.