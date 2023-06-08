SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire responded to a car fire at the Cumberland Farms on Parker Street Thursday evening.

A car caught on fire while parked at the pump at a Cumberland Farms gas station, located at 66 Parker Street. SFD was able to extinguish the fire, and no injuries were reported, according to Springfield Fire.

Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire

Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire

Photo courtesy of Springfield Fire

The entire front of the vehicle, as well as everything underneath its hood was damaged from the fire. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is currently investigating.

We will continue to update this story as new information is released.