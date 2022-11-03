WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield firefighters have put out a car fire at a Westfield Street convenience store Thursday afternoon.

Around 2:00 p.m. Thursday, West Springfield Fire Department posted on social media that a car had caught on fire near a gas pump at Sunny’s Convenience Store on Westfield Street. The fire has been put out by firefighters. The department shared photos of the vehicle, showing heavy damage to the interior of the front driver and passenger side of the vehicle.

Credit: West Springfield Fire Department

Credit: West Springfield Fire Department

Credit: West Springfield Fire Department

The West Springfield Fire Department is investigating the fire.