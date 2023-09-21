SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a car that was on fire that spread to a portion of a house in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m. crews were called to 14 Fairmount St. for a car fire with an extension to the house. There was minor damage to the home. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is conducting an investigation.

Local News

