SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked to put out a car that was on fire that spread to a portion of a house in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, at around 3:30 a.m. crews were called to 14 Fairmount St. for a car fire with an extension to the house. There was minor damage to the home. No injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is conducting an investigation.