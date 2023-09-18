WESTFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – There was a car fire on the Mass. Pike Sunday evening.

A 22News viewer sent in a video of how they were stuck in traffic as a result of the fire.

According to MassDOT, the fire was on the pike westbound in Westfield. The fire is cleared now and all lanes have reopened.

22News has reached out for more information and will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.