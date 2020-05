HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire in Holyoke shut down I-91 North Tuesday evening.

The incident happened just after 5 p.m.

The car involved, a green Honda Accord, appears to be a complete loss.

The scene was cleared pretty quickly and its not clear if there were any injuries.

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

Photo: ReportIt

22News has reached out to the Holyoke Fire Department for more details, we’ll bring you an update when we learn more.