Car fire damages garage in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A car fire spread to a nearby garage in Springfield overnight Thursday.

Springfield Fire Spokesman Dennis Leger told 22News, firefighters were called to a car fire at 89 Forest Park Ave around 2:00 a.m. Thursday.

Leger said a 2005 Chrysler 300 was found on fire in front of a garage and melted the siding of the garage, causing $10,000 in damage.

Leger didn’t say if anyone was hurt.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.

