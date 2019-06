SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – No injuries were reported after a car caught fire on I-291 in Springfield Thursday afternoon.

Springfield fire officials told 22News they were called to I-291 southbound at Exit 1 for a 2004 Chevy Trailblazer that had caught fire around 2 p.m.

The car fire delayed traffic for a while.

The Longmeadow Fire Department assisted Springfield crews with putting out the fire.

