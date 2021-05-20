Car fire on Berkshire Ave in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews from the Springfield Fire Department responded to a car fire on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield Thursday morning.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, crews put out the car on fire that was located in the area of 1385 Berkshire Ave. at around 8:30 a.m. There is no reported traffic in the area on WAZE.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating, There is no official word at this time on what led up to the fire.

