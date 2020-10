(WWLP) - Thousands are still without power Thursday morning after a powerful storm ripped through the area Wednesday.

According to the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency map at 6:32 a.m. about 30,307 customers are without power. Hampden County is now the hardest hit area with 10,972 costumers without power, 5,982 in Berkshire County, 6,754 in Hampshire County, and 6,599 are without power in Franklin County.