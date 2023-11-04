HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department has been sent to a car fire Saturday morning on Cherry Street.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the case fire is on Cherry Street by the underpass. There is no word yet on if there are any injuries or the cause of the fire.

It is being asked by the fire department to avoid the area at this time. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.