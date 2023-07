LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) — Around 11 a.m. 22News received reports of a car fire on I-90 Westbound in the Ludlow area. The car was completely on fire.

Sent in by a viewer.

Traffic was backed up as a result of the blaze. It is unknown at this time if there are any injuries. 22News is still waiting to hear back for more information as of the time of report. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.