HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Fire Department was sent to Sargeant Street and Chapman Avenue for a car fire on Friday.

According to the Holyoke Fire Department, the fire started at approximately 4:00 p.m. on Friday. The fire was in the engine compartment of the car, and all of the occupants were out of the vehicle.

There were no injuries reported, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. 22News will update this story as soon as more information becomes available.