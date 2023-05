PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – The Palmer Fire-Rescue Department was sent to the Shell gas station on Thorndike Street for a car fire early Sunday morning.

According to the Palmer Fire-Rescue Department, at 7:17 a.m. on Sunday, there was a single motor vehicle with a fire that was confined to the engine compartment that was approximately 25 feet from a building.

The fire was quickly put out and the vehicle was removed from the gas station. There were no injuries reported.