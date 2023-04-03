LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Longmeadow Fire Department was called to Frank Smith Road for a reported car fire on Sunday.

When crews arrived, they found a car fully involved in a fire in the driveway of the home, according to the Longmeadow Fire Department. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly to keep the fire from spreading to nearby vehicles.

Photo courtesy of the Longmeadow Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Longmeadow Fire Department

Photo courtesy of the Longmeadow Fire Department

Frank Smith Road was closed while the crew was operating but has since reopened. There were no injuries to any of the department members or the owner of the car. The cause of the fire is believed to have been accidental.