SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was sent to 31 Wisteria Street for a car fire on Monday.
According to the Springfield Fire Department, the fire has been put out and there are no reported injuries.
The Springfield Arson And Bomb Squad is investigating the cause of the fire.
