SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Springfield Fire Department was called to the area of 217 Wollaston Street where a car was on fire next to a home.

Springfield Fire Department Captain Brian Tetreault told 22News, around 6:04 a.m. firefighters quickly put out the car fire that spread to a home.

Captain Tetreault said the home sustained some damage and no injuries were reported.

The Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is still investigating the cause of the fire.