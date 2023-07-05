SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Fire responded to two separate car fires in Springfield late Wednesday afternoon.

Around 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Springfield Fire responded to 97 Belle Street for a car fire. Springfield Fire Captain Drew Piemonte tells 22News that no injuries were reported, and Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad are currently investigating.

32 St. James Circle (Courtesy of Springfield Fire Department)

Shortly afterward, firefighters responded to a separate car fire at 32 St. James Circle. SFD Captain Piemonte says the fire was caused by mechanical malfunction, and no injuries were reported. Springfield Arson and Bomb Squad is investigating and we will continue to provide updates as new information is released.