CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic was backed up on route 391 south in Chicopee Monday afternoon after a car flipped onto its roof.

There was a video showing the accident before 1:00 p.m. on Monday, where it shows a car flipped upside down and a man laying on the pavement close to the flipped car. The accident led to slowdowns on the route that lasted about an hour.

22News has reached out to Massachusetts State Police for more details on the accident and we will update this story as soon as we get more information.