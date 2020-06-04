Car flipped over in crash on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield; roadway closed

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person has been taken to the hospital following a single-car crash that has closed a section of Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield.

Springfield Fire Capt. Drew Piemonte told 22News that before 5:00 A.M., the car struck and broke a utility pole and flipped over in the area of 1800 Roosevelt Avenue.

Piemonte said that the driver is expected to survive.

Roosevelt Avenue near the crash site will remain closed while the vehicle is cleared and repairs to the utility pole are made. The road is closed to northbound traffic but a single lane of southbound traffic is now able to get through.